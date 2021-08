North London singer-songwriter BenjiFlow’s Afro-R&B sound has cemented him as one of the most unique voices in UK music, with a number of sleeper hits under his belt.

Following 2020’s critically-adored BENERGY EP, Benji returns with his first drop of the year in new single “Go”. Here, Benji croons effortlessly over his self-produced backdrop that fuses Latin elements with an Afrobeats groove, giving “Go” that one-of-a-kind rush of energy.