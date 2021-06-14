Following April’s Falcon project alongside Gaeko and Vico C, Bandokay of OFB fame has blessed fans with “Slide”, his new solo single.

Produced by DT5 Beats, SB and UDL, the rapper, famed for his choppy flow, slides over the violin-led instrumental with ease, leaving him with a potential summer smash on his hands. “I was in the studio catching a vibe, and I thought to myself, ‘Should I make a solo song?’ as the fans have been pestering me for one for ages,” he explains. “They wanted the old-school Bando, so I thought, ‘Let me give them something different’ and I made this summer banger called ‘Slide’.”

Bandokay is showing that he’s a versatile artist with each new drop. With his previous material, he’s been able to morph, meld, and shift between poignant social commentary, Teflon-proof UK drill cuts, and finally, a catchy single for all the post-lockdown summer motives.

In the Teeeezy C-directed visuals, we see Bando and his people posted up at a pool party, kitted out with water guns and bouncy castles. The carefree, light-hearted clip creates a complementary mirror to his exuberant and in-your-face flows.

Peep the visuals for “Slide” above and be sure to add the song to your playlists.