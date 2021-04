It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for BackRoad Gee—filled with high-profile collabs and a sky-high stack of underground hits—but the wins don’t stop just yet as he strikes once again with “A Yo”, a decadent anthem with assistance from BG and TizzTrap. Produced by Nick French, “A Yo” is probably even more riotous than you’d expect from the Mukta Vs Mukta rapper, backing BRG and his pals with a punchy instrumental with plenty of moshpit-ready thump.