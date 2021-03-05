If you haven’t heard, it’s still Baby Keem season as the 20-year-old west coast artist has just released his latest song “No Sense.”

Using a blue gradient color palette as the cover for “No Sense” like he’s done before with green on “hooligan” and “Sons & Critics Freestyle” as well as orange for his hit track “Orange Soda,” Baby Keem looks to start 2021 off on the right foot here. Still shrouded by the mysterious guise of Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s pgLang label, Keem croons on “No Sense,” lamenting on how the drama of his teenage years seems to follow him as he newly enters his 20s.

“Don’t be showin out when you with your mans, dawg/ Please don’t let me catch him on my ends, dawg/ It’s a thousand ways to misunderstand, dawg/ It’s a thousand ways that we can make amends, dawg,” Keem raps as he glides over the smooth Jahaan Sweet-produced beat. Sweet is an expert in mixing diverse tracks, making the beat for Drake’s notorious “Duppy Freestyle” and Kehlani’s “The Way,” among many other unique sounding songs.

With “No Sense” being Keem’s first offering of the new year, it should make fans excited about what the young artist has in store for his sophomore album, especially if he’s actually under the tutelage of supposed cousin K. Dot, a familial relation he’s alluded to in “Sons & Critics Freestyle.” Keem is poised to capitalize on his moment.

Listen to Baby Keem’s new song “No Sense” down below.