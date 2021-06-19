If there’s anyone fit to shut down conservative pundits, it’s Azealia Banks.

After Candace Owens, an author and host known for her pro-Trump activism, feuds with Cardi B and dismissal of they/them pronouns, decided to critique Juneteenth becoming a national holiday—as of this week, when President Joe Biden signed it into law—Banks wasn’t going to let her go quietly.

“Juneteenth is soooo lame,” the pundit said. “Democrats really need to stop trying to repackage segregation. I’ll be celebrating July 4th and July 4th only. I’m American.”

The holiday itself, of course, falls on the day Black Americans in Texas were liberated two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, and the rapper wanted to make that clear.

“According to this logic, on July 4, 1776, you would still be enslaved,” Banks wrote on Instagram in a since-deleted post. “Most likely on the verge of starvation due to all of America’s food supply having been prioritized for the war, while you hand sew American flags and struggle to wet nurse some depressed 24-year-old white widow’s sickly child until your nipples are chapped and dry. Whereafter, you will be whipped by her 80-year-old uncle for your own malnourishment and inability to produce milk, then sent to toil over a wood-burning stove — blistering your hands while [being] forced to make a peasantly meal of biscuits and gravy.”

She continued, wishing Owens a happy Independence Day and sharing that she’d “be watched closely by her irate, sunburned and whisky soaked 80 year old uncle to be sure you do not sneak a single biscuit or fingerful of roux to yourself.”

“After you’ve watched everyone eat, you will be sent to do the cleaning up,” Banks continued. “Your last task will be brushing the stressed and balding white widows hair to prepare for her sleeping bonnet, a deep rest in her comfortable canopy bed. Next your final descent down the stairs and out the back door where you proudly sleep on a bed bug infested pile of hay in a 6×4 cabin you share with 4 other slaves.”