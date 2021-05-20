Austin City Limits skipped a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the music festival will return this October with a stacked lineup.

On Thursday, the fest debuted its impressive lineup with headliners Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, DaBaby, Erykah Badu, Rufus Du Sol, and Miley Cyrus. Other notable names for this year’s ACL, which runs Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10 at Zilker Park, include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Omar Apollo, Phoebe Bridgers, 070 Shake, St. Vincent, and Modest Mouse.

Tickets for the festival go on sale today at 1 p.m. ET here, with three-day passes starting at $275 for general access and $3,800 for the “platinum package.” There’s also an option for various hotel packages, including stays at the Hilton Austin or the nearby Hyatt Regency.

"Music is coming back strong to the Live Music Capital of the World,” said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. “The return of Austin City Limits as an in-person festival celebrates that our efforts as a community to become vaccinated are working. Health and safety remain our top priority, and we will work closely with the organizers and Austin Public Health to ensure ACL Fest is in line with our health standards. We must continue to get everyone vaccinated and keep up our success.”

Ahead of ACL kicking off this October, ticket holders will receive frequent updates regarding COVID-19 safety precautions. As with Lollapalooza in Chicago, the festival has teamed up with the City of Austin and Austin Public Health to help encourage vaccination efforts.