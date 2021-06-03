Atlanta rapper Dae Dae, known for his 2016 track “Wat U Mean,” is wanted by authorities after he allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old girl working at Dunkin’.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Dae Dae, real name Marquavis Goolsby, is wanted for aggravated assault in connection with a Dec. 5, 2020 stabbing at a Dunkin’ store. The girl who was stabbed told police the 28-year-old rapper initially went through the drive-thru, then came into the store angry “due to him not being able to get what he wanted.”

When he returned to the restaurant, an argument led to a physical fight. Dae Dae reportedly swung his knife at the victim multiple times, which was captured on surveillance video.

The man in the video appears to have dyed braids, which Dae Dae still sports in 2021. When officers arrived after the incident, the victim said she did not want to be taken to the hospital to treat knife wounds on her arm.

In a post on instagram, Dae Dae shared a moment from a news report on the matter and appeared to deny involvement.

“Anything to slammer my name huh,” he wrote. “They would wanna see me dead or in jail. It’s crazy the type music I drop is nun but motivation music they treatin me like a mass criminal. NOT EVEN trippen lawyer paid up and Ima drop faster on you pussiess.” He’s continued to post on social media since authorities indicated they were searching for him.

This isn’t the first time Dae Dae has had a run in with the police. In February 2018, the rapper was arrested on gun and drug charges, per XXL.