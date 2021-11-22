Following a valiant effort to keep the show on despite the pandemic last year, the annual American Music Awards has returned for its 2021 edition.

Olivia Rodrigo leads the nominations with an impressive seven, followed by The Weeknd, who picked up six nods. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and Givēon all received five nominations each, with Drake and Ariana Grande not far behind with four. The fan-voted awards show, which takes place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, airs live on ABC on Nov. 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Cardi B handles hosting duties, taking over from Taraji P. Henson last year.

Aside from the awards, there’s also a solid list of performers set to appear at the show. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s group Silk Sonic are scheduled to perform, as is Tyler, the Creator, Coldplay with BTS, Chlöe, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, and Kane Brown, among others. Megan Thee Stallion was set to perform with BTS but had to bow out for personal reasons.

Among the early winners were Drake for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Megan Thee Stallion for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist. Check out the list of winners below, which will be updated throughout the evening. Names of winners are bolded.