Adele held nothing back for her hugely anticipated Sunday night special.

The music superstar spoke with Oprah Winfrey as part of her Adele One Night Only CBS television special on Sunday, which featured powerful performances of past hits—and a few new ones—as well as some revelations about her life in recent years.

Adele once again opened up about her dramatic weight loss, telling Oprah that it was a product of her divorce and the anxiety it created.

“It became my time,” she said of working out. “Having these sort of pins in my day helped me keep myself together.”

She also talked about the public’s obsession with and negative reaction to her weight loss.

“I [wasn’t] shocked or even phased by it — my body has been objectified my entire career. Am I too big or am I too small, am I hot or not or whatever — I never looked up to anyone because of their body,” she said. “I never admired anyone because they had the same hair color as me or the same style as me. I was body positive then and I’m body positive now. But it’s not my job to validate people feel about their bodies — I feel bad that it’s made people feel horrible about themselves but it’s not my job. I’m trying to sort my own life out.”

The performance itself was attended by a huge amount of stars, including her friend Drake.

Also in attendance were James Corden, Lizzo, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Gordon Ramsay, Melissa McCarthy, Leonardo DiCaprio, Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, and several other famous faces, all of whom got to see Adele run through her catalog and even serenade a couple during a proposal.

After a proper “yes” and cheers from the crowd following the on-stage proposal, Adele sang “Make You Feel My Love” in honor of the newly engaged couple.

She later premiered three tracks, including “Hold On,” “I Drink Wine,” and “Love Is A Game” off her upcoming Nov. 19 album, 30.