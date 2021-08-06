Nearly 20 years after the release of their first and only album, 2001’s We Paid Let Us In!, Chicago-born duo Abstract Mindstate returns with their latest project, Dreams Still Inspire.

Entirely produced by Kanye West and serving as the first release under his new YZY SND imprint, the album features guest appearances from West, Jonquia Rose, Luka Sabbat, Tony Williams and Deon Cole.

The 14-track LP was culled from hundreds of beats that ’Ye specifically made for the duo during his 2018 run of seven-track EPs. It marks the first album Kanye fully produced that was not his own since Common’s Be in 2005.

Dreams Still Inspire arrives 16 years after Olskool Ice-Gre and E.P. Da Hellcat’s last full-length offering, 2005’s Chicago’s Hardest Working Vol. 2 mixtape. The duo disbanded later that year after their Still Payin album fell through, a project that was set to feature Kanye, Common, John Legend, David Banner, and Consequence.

“It was the worst shit that could have happened to a group in history,” Gre told Complex last month. “All the hype was there. They knew about us coast to coast. Canada knew about us. Then Europe started getting up on us, and it was crazy because we didn’t have blogs then—the internet was just coming in and they used to have a few online magazines. A few of the ones in Canada and Europe started getting copies of our shit and it was crazy. We had overseas tours set up—all this shit—and it all fell apart.”

Stream Abstract Mindstate’s new album now on all major platforms.