Ja Rule on Going to Prison After Not Reporting $3 Million to IRS: 'I Was Doing Some Crazy Sh*t'

Ja Rule is opening up about serving time in federal prison for tax evasion.

The rapper spoke on Earn Your Leisure this month about the financial situation that led to him serving two years in prison in 2011.

“I did my state time for the gun charge, and then as soon as I got released, the feds came and got me for failure to file taxes," he said near the one-hour, five-minute mark in the video below. “I was doing some crazy shit. I didn’t understand money at the time.”

Ja continued to explain that his way of receiving payments for shows led to him not reporting money to the IRS.

“I would do shit like, ‘Yo, you’re giving me $250,000 for the show. Bet. Give me $50,000 in cash and send the other $200,000 to the shit,’” he recalled.