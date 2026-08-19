2Pac's Sister Says Family Has 'Low Expectations' for Justice in His Murder

Tupac “2Pac” Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa, says their family has “low expectations” that someone will be brought to justice for her brother’s murder.
Sekyiwa was interviewed on Law & Crime Network amid the murder trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis for his alleged involvement in 2Pac’s death.
Sekyiwa, 50, revealed that her family’s history in the U.S. shapes their feelings about the investigation.
“Unfortunately, our family, because of our history in America, we have no expectations, or low expectations, of the criminal system when it comes to hunting down someone for my brother’s murder,” she said around the five-minute mark in the video below. “Just black boys, young black boys, and their lives, their deaths are routinely swept under the rug.”
Elsewhere in the interview, she also spoke about her brother’s identity.
“I think the universe will never know what could have been if he lived longer than 25 years,” she said. “For those 25 years, we all know who he was. If you ever laughed with him, ever seen him smile, it was a gift—and it touched your life. He was truly, in my eyes, our shining prince.”
Davis, 63, pleaded not guilty in 2023 to a single count of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang.
According to grand jury transcripts, the shooting was the allegedly result of a lengthy feud between Marion “Suge” Knight’s Death Row Records, connected with the Mob Piru gang, and Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy Records, which had protection from the South Side Compton Crips.
Prosecutors allege that a few hours before the fatal shooting, 2Pac’s entourage beat up Davis’ nephew Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, prompting Davis to orchestrate the shooting as retaliation.
2Pac died a week after the shooting on Sept. 13, 1996.