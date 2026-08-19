2Pac's Sister Says Family Has 'Low Expectations' for Justice in His Murder

Tupac “2Pac” Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa, says their family has “low expectations” that someone will be brought to justice for her brother’s murder.

Sekyiwa was interviewed on Law & Crime Network amid the murder trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis for his alleged involvement in 2Pac’s death.

Sekyiwa, 50, revealed that her family’s history in the U.S. shapes their feelings about the investigation.

“Unfortunately, our family, because of our history in America, we have no expectations, or low expectations, of the criminal system when it comes to hunting down someone for my brother’s murder,” she said around the five-minute mark in the video below. “Just black boys, young black boys, and their lives, their deaths are routinely swept under the rug.”