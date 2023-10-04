YNW Bortlen Arrested in Florida, Accused of Witness Tampering in YNW Melly's Murder Case (UPDATE)

UPDATED 10/4, 6:40 p.m. ET: YNW Melly has also been charged with witness tampering in connection with his double murder case that was declared a mistrial due to a hung jury earlier this year, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The witness tampering charge was filed one day after YNW Bortlen was arrested on a similar charge.

While details regarding Melly's latest charge are unknown, Bortlen is accused of trying to prevent witnesses from being truthful, if they were to testify.

YNW Melly is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

See the original story below.

YNW Bortlen was arrested this week on a witness tampering warrant.

Per a report from the Sun Sentinel, Bortlen was take into custody in the Miami-Dade County area on Monday on an out-of-county warrant. The warrant alleges that Bortlen, born Cortlen Henry, engaged in witness tampering in connection with YNW Melly’s double murder trial earlier this year.

News of the arrest first hit social media with an update from journalist Bryson “Boom” Paul, who later noted that Bortlen was in custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami as of Tuesday.