Slim Jxmmi Allegedly Punched by Mother of His Child, Woman Arrested for Domestic Violence

Per the report, police responded to a “domestic disturbance” call at Jxmmi’s residence in the Doral region. At some point in the alleged incident, Jxmmi told police, he tossed Danielson’s stuff outside. This was followed by the alleged punches, though Danielson, per police, has disputed this aspect of the incident. Instead, Danielson alleges, she tried to film Jxmmi during the alleged incident, with Jxmmi responding by trying to grab her phone.

During the attempted phone-grab, Danielson alleged, a struggle ensued during which he sustained an eye scratch. When police arrived, they observed a mark on Jxmmi’s eye. Danielson, meanwhile, was not injured.

Jxmmi himself was previously accused of battery in connection with a prior incident involving Danielson back in 2022. However, Danielson, then described as Jxmmi's "girlfriend," ultimately recanted her allegations.

Complex has reached out to a rep for Slim Jxmmi for comment. This story may be updated.

Last April, Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee released their first new album together in five years, Sremm 4 Life. In March, the duo is set to perform in Inglewood as part of the lineup for the 2024 edition of Rolling Loud California.