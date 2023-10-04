Sexyy Red Says the Hood Supports Trump Because He Was 'Giving People That Free Money'

Sexyy Red expressed her support for former POTUS Donald Trump in a new interview, saying, “We need him back in office.”

Speaking with Theo Von on the latest episode of the This Past Weekend podcast, the Hood Hottest Princess artist was asked about Trump, prompting her to bring up the stimulus checks Americans received under his administration earlier into the pandemic.

“I like Trump,” she said about an hour and 20 minutes into the episode. “Yeah, they support him in the hood. ‘Cos at first I don’t think people was fucking with him. Like they thought he was racist, saying little shit, and against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money, ah baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office.”

Red also said during her conversation with Von that she considers Trump "funny," adding that he's someone she'd like to meet. "We need people like him," she said.

To be clear, there have been three total rounds of stimulus checks in the U.S. Of those, two occurred during Trump's presidency and one during Joe Biden's. Notably, Republicans unanimously opposed what became Biden's American Rescue Plan-enabled wave of payments in March 2021. Furthermore, it's not like Trump (or Biden for that matter) singlehandedly swooped in with sustainable financial relief in either instance. The idea for stimulus checks came through the Democract Congress, with members like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez advocating for free cash payments. That Congress also pushed for things like expanded unemployment insurance as well as the expanded child tax credit.

As for the racism, it's a well-documented feature of the Trump brand. It's often forgotten but Trump initially became (in)famous for violating the Civil Rights Acts—a textbook definition of racism—because he refused to rent homes to Black people.

Of course, more recent updates on matters of Trump have focused on the variety of criminal proceedings against him ahead of the surefire stupendous shitshow of the 2024 presidential election. As far as what it would look like if we had Trump back in office like Sexyy wants, in recent weeks he's been talking about executing the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shooting shoplifters, and also shooting migrants. It's unclear what his other "policies" are, and it doesn't seem like he's interested in giving away any more money.

Next for Sexyy Red is the kickoff of her first headlining tour, which launches Oct. 16 with a show at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston. Nashville, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and additional cities are also on the schedule through late November.

On Wednesday, Red starred in the @thedesgray-directed video for the recently released Rap Sh!t: The Mixtape (Soundtrack from the Max Original Series, Season 2) single "No Panties." See that below.