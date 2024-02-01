Pusha T on Kid Cudi’s 40th Birthday: ‘Your Friendship and Unmatched Loyalty Doesn’t Go Unnoticed’

Cudi and Push most recently collaborated on the It’s Almost Dry track “Rock N Roll” alongside Kanye. They also linked on 2012’s Cruel Summer deep cut “The Morning.”

Cudi rang in his 40th on Tuesday alongside Clipse and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The four turtles—Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey—took the stage to sing "Happy Birthday" to the Insano rapper, who joined them to blow out his candles.

Clipse also made an appearance, with Pusha T and No Malice performing Lola Brooke’s remix of their classic song “Grindin’” and their 2002 Birdman collab “What Happened to That Boy.” Cudi was having a grand time dancing with Jaden Smith in the crowd.