Nicki Minaj Is the GOAT Young Money Artist, Lil Wayne Says

Nicki Minaj is the GOAT of the Young Money roster, per the man himself, Lil Wayne.

Weezy made the distinction during his and 2 Chainz’s recent appearance on an episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk series. When asked to reveal his pick for the GOAT Young Money artist, Wayne was quick to shout out Nicki, whose Pink Friday sequel is currently the No. 1 album in the country.

“GOAT Young Money artist? Nicki Minaj,” Wayne, who earlier this year made a surprise appearance during Good Charlotte's When We Were Young set in Vegas, said.

“I would say Nicki too. I love Nicki too,” Chainz added in agreement.

The new GOAT Talk episode also sees Weezy and Chainz naming their picks for GOAT hip-hop producer, GOAT sports media personality, GOAT splurge, GOAT rapper, and more. See it in full below. Other GOAT Talk pairings this year have included Travis Barker with Alabama Barker, Rick Ross with Meek Mill, and Ice Spice with Riot.