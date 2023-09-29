Reunited *NSYNC Takes Fans to "Better Place" on First New Single in Over 20 Years

The song arrives at a particularly shrewd time, as the presence of Y2K and Y2K-adjacent pop culture remains a constant force in 2023. While some have gone the full-fledged nostalgia route, others have balanced out the "Remember when?" of it all by rolling out new music.

The classic lineup of blink-182, for example, recently shared the movingly self-referential video for "One More Time," the title track to their upcoming new album. In the song's official video, directed by Carlos López Estrada, familiar backdrops and settings from across the punk trio's history are shown. Among them is the tarmac from their 1999 hit "All the Small Things," the original video for which playfully poked fun at *NSYNC and other ubiquitous boy bands of the TRL era.