Crazy Town Frontman and "Butterfly" Singer Shifty Shellshock Dead at 49

More recently, Shifty had been performing using the name Crazy Town X, including for singles "The Life I Chose" and "Fly Away." Throughout his career, he spoke candidly about his struggles with addiction, including during stints on the reality series Celebrity Rehab and Sober House.

Last year, Shifty spoke with Finn McKenty, who runs the popular Punk Rock MBA YouTube channel, revealing that he "got to a point where I was like, 'I would like to live.'" From there, Shifty said at the time, he started to make changes in his life.

"You gotta do more than just want it," Shifty said. "Every day now is just about finding inner peace and taking care of myself and mending relationships with the people that I would hide from when I was too loaded or too into my chaos."