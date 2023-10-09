Watch ASAP Rocky Celebrate 35th Birthday With Rihanna Dance-Off

ASAP Rocky went all out to ring in his 35th birthday alongside Rihanna.

Sources say the two largely celebrated at RPM Raceway in Jersey City on Friday, complete with a private event during which they took over the facilities and invited friends. They also appeared to take the celebration elsewhere.

As you've no doubt seen across social media over the weekend, footage from the proceedings made its way to Twitter and elsewhere showing Rocky and Rihanna in playful dance-offs to songs by Rae Sremmurd featuring Nicki Minaj and Young Thug ("Throw Sum Mo"), 2 Chainz featuring Kanye West ("Birthday Song"), Waka Flocka Flame ("Round of Applause") and more.