Watch ASAP Rocky Celebrate 35th Birthday With Rihanna Dance-Off

ASAP Rocky went all out to ring in his 35th birthday alongside Rihanna.
Sources say the two largely celebrated at RPM Raceway in Jersey City on Friday, complete with a private event during which they took over the facilities and invited friends. They also appeared to take the celebration elsewhere.
As you've no doubt seen across social media over the weekend, footage from the proceedings made its way to Twitter and elsewhere showing Rocky and Rihanna in playful dance-offs to songs by Rae Sremmurd featuring Nicki Minaj and Young Thug ("Throw Sum Mo"), 2 Chainz featuring Kanye West ("Birthday Song"), Waka Flocka Flame ("Round of Applause") and more.
Waka Flocka’s 2011 track “Round of Applause,” of course, includes a feature from Take Care era Drake. On Friday, the "Summer Games" sequel denier rolled out his 23-song eighth solo studio album For All the Dogs, featuring a track ("Fear of Heights") that some listeners interpreted as including public ponderings of the Rihanna variety.
Amid the ensuing debate about the lyrics, Drake's MTV Video Music Awards speech from 2016 was recirculated. During the speech, which saw Drake presenting Rihanna with that year's Video Vanguard award, the 6 god referred to the singer as "someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old."
Expectedly, neither Rocky nor Rihanna have addressed any of the Dogs talk. In a recent interview with Jordan Rose for Complex, however, Rocky did speak about the possibility of collaborating with his partner, with whom he recently welcomed a second child.
"I'm always down to collab with my partner, man," Rocky, whose new album and first since 2018's Testing is expected soon, said back in July. "She's a phenomenal creative. Yeah, there’s a lot of things we’re going to collaborate on, from products for children, there’s a lot of things to look forward to."