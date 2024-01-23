André 3000 Is Taking His Woodwinds Album 'New Blue Sun' on the Road: See the Dates

André 3000 is taking his well-received woodwinds album New Blue Sun on the road for a series of residencies this year, starting with eight shows in New York.
Announced Tuesday, the New Blue Sun Live run will also see Three Stacks taking the live show to Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. As Outkast fans will note, the last time André toured as a part of the classic hip-hop duo was back in 2014.
In fact, in a recent interview with Zach Baron for GQ, he reflected on the group’s run of reunion shows, as well as why last year was the ideal moment to introduce his new chapter despite his past “traumatic” experience with fame.
André 3000 and his bandmates of New Blue Sun collaborators begin their journey in Brooklyn on Jan. 29. The shows are designed to give fans a chance to see an absolute legend in a more intimate arrangement, giving them the freedom to enjoy the show in a way that wouldn’t be possible in a larger setting. For example, the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, the site of three shows in February, is an 1,100-capacity venue.
See a full list of dates below, as well as the official tour flyer. Tickets are set to launch sales this Wednesday starting at 10:00 a.m. local time.
- January 29 @ Crown Hill Theatre - Brooklyn, NY
- January 31 @ Blue Note Jazz Club - New York, NY (8:00pm show)
- January 31 @ Blue Note Jazz Club - New York, NY (10:30pm show)
- February 1 @ Blue Note Jazz Club - New York, NY (8:00pm show)
- February 1 @ Blue Note Jazz Club - New York, NY (10:30pm show)
- February 2 @ Blue Note Jazz Club - New York, NY (8:00pm show)
- February 2 @ Blue Note Jazz Club - New York, NY (10:30pm show)
- February 5 @ St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church - Brooklyn, NY
- February 6 @ St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church - Brooklyn, NY
- February 8 @ Cliff Bell’s - Detroit, MI
- February 9 @ The Chapel at Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI (7:00pm show)
- February 9 @ The Chapel at Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI (10:00pm show)
- February 12 @ Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL
- February 13 @ 1357 N Elston - Chicago, IL
- February 15 @ Garfield Park Conservatory - Chicago, IL (7:00pm show)
- February 15 @ Garfield Park Conservatory - Chicago, IL (9:00pm show)
- February 20 @ Bimbo’s 365 Club - San Francisco, CA
- February 22 @ Bimbo’s 365 Club - San Francisco, CA
- February 24 @ The Independent - San Francisco, CA (7:00pm show)
- February 24 @ The Independent - San Francisco, CA (9:00pm show)
- February 27 @ Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA
- February 28 @ Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA
- February 29 @ Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA
- March 2 @ Center Stage Theater - Atlanta, GA
- March 5 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever - Los Angeles, CA
- March 6 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever - Los Angeles, CA
- March 7 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever - Los Angeles, CA
- March 8 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever - Los Angeles, CA
- March 9 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever - Los Angeles, CA
News of a residencies-focused tour follows words that the album will also be IMAX-ified in select cities across the U.S. For more info on the special event, slated for Tuesday night, see here.