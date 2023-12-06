André 3000 Is 'Very Aware' of All the Jokes Over the Years: 'I’m Not Oblivious'

André 3000, currently fresh off the release of his first-ever solo album New Blue Sun, is “very aware” of how he’s often discussed on social media and beyond.

In a recent interview with Donovan X. Ramsey for Citizen magazine, 3 Stacks addressed such jokes—all of which are centered around different eras of the artist’s ongoing journey—while noting that he and his friends have also been joking about it all for decades now.

“I’m very aware, and me and my homies joke about it all the time,” André said. “We have been joking since 1994 about it. I talked to one of my best friends Swift, and he’s like, ‘Man, you know n***as in Atlanta think you crazy walking around with that fucking flute.’ We laugh about it, you know?”