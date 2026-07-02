50 Cent Says He and Mamdani 'Don't Have Beef,' Urges Him to Focus on Taylor Swift's Wedding Instead

“Man, focus on the wedding of [the] century, Taylor [Swift] and Travis [Kelce] down at the Garden,” Fif wrote on IG on Thursday (July 2), referencing the couple’s exorbitant wedding plans in the city. “We don’t have beef, I just think some of these ideas are radical. Stay away from the taxes.”

In his recent interview with Jillian Superstar for Complex, Mamdani suggested that he and Fif could benefit from a “much-needed conversation” about taxes, all while affirming that his music will remain among his personal favorites regardless. “It’s a one-sided beef, yeah,” he said. “I think we’re always gonna have a disagreement on that tax policy. I wanna increase tax on the wealthiest, he does not want that to happen. But I will still appreciate the song ‘Many Men,’ for whatever our disagreements are.”