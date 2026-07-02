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50 Cent Says He and Mamdani 'Don't Have Beef,' Urges Him to Focus on Taylor Swift's Wedding Instead

It sounds like 50 Cent has watched Mamdani's '360 With Jillian' interview.

On the left, 50 Cent smiling with thumbs up; on the right, Zohran Mamdani with a beard and maroon tie smiling.
Images via Getty/Arturo Holmes/WireImage & Getty/Caean Couto

50 Cent has watched, or at least been exposed to, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s recent interview for the inaugural episode of Complex’s 360 With Jillian.

In a post on Instagram, Fif’s long-preferred platform, he directly addressed remarks the mayor made about him in the interview. As you’ll recall, Mamdani named the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ artist as one of his “dream guest” picks for a hypothetical dinner party, this despite their well-documented differences over how much the well-to-do should pay in taxes.

“Man, focus on the wedding of [the] century, Taylor [Swift] and Travis [Kelce] down at the Garden,” Fif wrote on IG on Thursday (July 2), referencing the couple’s exorbitant wedding plans in the city. “We don’t have beef, I just think some of these ideas are radical. Stay away from the taxes.”

In his recent interview with Jillian Superstar for Complex, Mamdani suggested that he and Fif could benefit from a “much-needed conversation” about taxes, all while affirming that his music will remain among his personal favorites regardless.

“It’s a one-sided beef, yeah,” he said. “I think we’re always gonna have a disagreement on that tax policy. I wanna increase tax on the wealthiest, he does not want that to happen. But I will still appreciate the song ‘Many Men,’ for whatever our disagreements are.”

Mamdani’s 360 interview also saw the refreshingly progressive politician playfully reiterating his acceptance of the fact that a rap battle between himself and ASAP Rocky would not go in his favor.

Catch the full thing below.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends a screening of Sean Combs: The Reckoning on Netflix on June 02, 2026 at Wild Cherry in New York City. NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 18: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is seen at the New York Knicks championship ticker-tape parade and victory rally to celebrate winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City.
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