Donald Glover Stars in First Teaser Trailer for Upcoming 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Series

Donald Glover's long-teased take on Mr. & Mrs. Smith was given a teaser trailer on Thursday ahead of its February rollout on Prime Video.

Leading the cast alongside Glover is Maya Erskine of PEN15 and Man Seeking Woman, while Thursday's brief teaser also gives us glimpses at a supporting cast that includes Parker Posey and Paul Dano.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, co-created by Glover with Francesca Sloane and based on the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, debuts on Feb. 2.

Below, peep the show's official synopsis:

Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage?

