2024 Grammys: SZA, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Billie Eilish, and More Perform at Music's Biggest Night

SZA, the most-nominated artist at the 2024 Grammys, also took the stage at the Recording Academy’s annual celebration of some of the year’s best music.
During Sunday night's Los Angeles-set ceremony, SZA performed her forever-in-rotation murder ballad "Kill Bill" after giving fans a taste of "Snooze."
Prior to the main ceremony, SZA took home the Best Pop/Duo Group Performance honor for her Phoebe Bridgers collab "Ghost in the Machine," as well as Best Progressive R&B Album for SOS. At one point in Sunday's "Kill Bill" performance, Bridgers could be seen absolutely (and understandably) losing it over the immersive nature of the production.
Travis Scott, meanwhile, commemorated his Best Rap Album nomination for Utopia with a three-song performance that included a fiery take on "Fe!n" featuring an appearance by a masked Playboi Carti. Sadly, La Flame did not proceed to perform the track 10 times in a row.
Other 2024 Grammys performers included Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, U2, Miley Cyrus, and more. Billy Joel also took the stage, mere days removed from rolling out his first single in 17 years, "Turn the Lights Back On."
An undeniable high mark of the evening was the appearance of Tracy Chapman, who seemingly had the entire audience—both in person and at home—on their feet and in their feelings.
Watch more highlights below.
For a look at this year's winners, see here.