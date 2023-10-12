Why Lil Kim Is Hip-Hop’s Most Underrated Contributor to Fashion, According to 'Fashion Killa' Author Sowmya Krishnamurthy

It was really about this lifestyle of the rich and famous for Kanye; from day one, he loved fashion. This was the guy, the Louis Vuitton Don—everyone knew his penchant for Ralph Lauren and wearing those pink polos. But even early, talking to people who know him, they say he talked about wanting to do a line. This is before he became a household name, before he had the means to do it. It was really important to him. So I think for an artist to get into this space in a meaningful way, there's got to be that passion. There's got to be a commitment to it beyond just that quick check. Because starting any type of entrepreneurial venture, you're not going to see that quick money. It's kind of this longer-term vision. So I would say for an artist to think through that lens, don't view it as just, I'm doing it because everyone else is doing it, or it's trendy. It's something you actually care about.

Right, that makes sense. Can’t fake the passion.

One thing that's harder now, too, is social media has made it such that it's also hard to differentiate oneself. Before every artist had their own style, and different regions had their own signature. You would see an artist from New York, and they might have Timbs or they're wearing Air Force Ones, which they call Uptowns. Then you go over to L.A. and it's all about flannel; it's about the Nike Cortezes, khakis, bandanas. Go to the South—they had grills. Everyone had a little bit of that distinction. Now with social media, everyone kind of looks the same, and it's really hard. How do you find a brand that everyone else doesn't know about? Or how do you find the one stylist who's your secret weapon, and they're pulling from places nobody knows about? That becomes difficult in the age of social media. How do you truly differentiate yourself as a fashionista? How do you create the trends versus just jumping on them?

All that said, which rapper do you think has the most potential as an impactful designer?

Maybe someone like Travis Scott. I'm thinking of someone who's that next-generation, great sense of style. His fans really do follow his moves when it comes to what he's wearing. I could see him maybe doing a capsule collection, and perhaps that then turns into something. With so many of the younger artists, I would argue that their version of the rapper clothing line is merch. You had mentioned Golf Wang prior. Same for whether it be Dreamville, whether it be OVO, it's just now merch. So the fans are wearing it sort of with the same vigor that they wore some of the previous iterations of rap-fashion lines; it’s just called something else. You just go to a concert or you go to their website and buy it. But it's kind of that same spirit. I think Ye still has the crown. I don't think anyone's coming for it, but I think Travis is possible. People always ask me what rapper's closet I would covet. I love how Pusha dresses. I think his style is incredible, and he's just someone who's able to evolve while still being true to himself. I think he would do something really dope as a capsule collection.