Kendrick vs. Drake: Who Had the Best First Shot?

The Bars:

Shortly after “Push Ups” leaked, Drake used his Instagram Story to post an image of The Bride’s climactic fight in Kill Bill Volume 1. In the battle, The Bride uses a rare Hattori Hanzo sword and ornate (yet functional) techniques to cut her way through more than three dozen opponents on her way to deadly vengeance. Call it corny, but listening to “Push Ups,” it’s hard not to see the parallels.

Over the course of four minutes, Drake uses snarky humor, neat syntax, and the argumentative skills of Bradford Cohen to slice through Kendrick, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and others with ruthless, economical precision. Like Jay-Z before him, Drake is capable of dismantling an idea almost as soon as he introduces it. It’s an ideal skill set for a “20-v-1” brawl, wherein you need to take down an opponent quickly before moving on to the next one.



Drake sprays venom at many of his rap adversaries, but he saves most of it for Kendrick. In two especially cutting bars, Drake shades Kendrick for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ relative lack of success to highlight the perceived conscious rap bias: “Your last one bricked, you really not on shit/ They make excuses for you 'cause they hate to see me lit.” While the subsequent “split” bars (“Pull your contract 'cause we gotta see the split/ The way you doin' splits, bitch, your pants might rip”) are a little corny, it’s an effective indictment of both Kendrick, rap critics, and the type of Stans that would say, “It takes a certain level of intelligence” unironically.



Elsewhere on the track, he takes time to make fun of Kendrick's history of pop star guest appearances: "Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty/Then we need a verse for the Swifties." It works on a few levels. Drake has usually been considered the polished pop star compared to Kendrick's raw, poetic gifts. People use that idea to discredit Drake's credibility as a rapper, but with this quip, he calls attention to Kendrick's clumsy attempts at mainstream pop crossovers, framing them as shameless cash-grabs that only happened at the behest of Top Dawg CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith. The only problem here is that, as far as we know, Kendrick already released his final album on TDE, so this part of the song feels dated—unless there’s something we don’t know. But being truthful isn’t as important as being funny and plausible, and these bars are both.



Responding to Kendrick’s hard-hitting Prince and Michael Jackson line (“Nigga, Prince outlived Mike Jack”), Drake turns in a multi-layered metaphor for the ages: “What's a prince to a king? He a son, nigga.” On a literal level, yes, a prince is almost always the son of a king, which positions Kendrick as Drizzy’s son. On a secondary level, Michael Jackson literally has a son named Prince.



But make no mistake, Kendrick got his bars off, too, even if the function of his verse was different. On “Like That,” Kendrick dismisses the notion of himself being in a Big 3 with Drake and J. Cole with a powerful one-liner: “Motherfuck the Big 3, nigga, it’s just big me.” Elsewhere, he plays with the gun metaphor that Drizzy and Cole introduced on “First Person Shooter,” telling them their guns need multiple switches if they’re to avoid being residents of a pet cemetery. However, the standout of the song remains the Prince and Mike Jack bar, and it has a level of symbolism you might not have even noticed: Drake’s uncle Larry Graham is a musician who regularly toured with Prince while contributing to some of his albums. Additionally, Prince was supposed to be on Kendrick’s To Pimp a Butterfly cut, Complexion (A Zulu Love),” but the timing didn’t work out. Was all of this intentional? Who knows. But it speaks to the weight of the comparison in the first place.



In some ways, of course, looking at the bars versus bars element of this conversation feels slightly asymmetrical. K.Dot’s verse was a brief signal flare for beef. Kendrick said it was up, but with his wit, dexterity, and powers of concision, Drake took it up another level.

Drake: 9/10

Kendrick: 7.5/10