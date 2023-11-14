YG Posts Pic of Stripper, Man Claims Woman Is Mother of His Child and Asks Him to Take It Down

YG allegedly got another man upset with one of his recent Instagram posts of a stripper who was dancing at an event he attended.

Last week, YG took to his Instagram with a photo of himself looking at a woman putting in work on a stripper pole and money falling all around her. The picture seemed to post no harm as the West Coast rapper appeared to be enjoying himself, but the woman's alleged boyfriend, a man named Andre Lowe, had something to say about it.

"I'm trying to keep this short and what not," Lowe said. "A lot of y'all already know what is going on and what not, you know what I'm saying? If you've been on IG lately, but this is a message for YG and from a real one to a real one, I'm asking that you please take my baby momma off your IG with the picture of her busting it open. Baby was telling me she had to go to her sister's. Her sister wanted to do something and wanted to handle some family issues, so I'm like, cool it is what it is, you know."