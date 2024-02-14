Vince Staples to Photographer Asking Him to Smile: 'Can't Do That, That's Racist'

Vince Staples smiles when Vince Staples wants to smile. That's the message the rapper sent after jokingly rejecting a photographer's request to flash his pearly whites on the red carpet for the premiere of his self-titled Netflix show.
The premiere took place on Monday in Los Angeles ahead of the show's debut on Feb. 15. In typical red carpet fashion, the rapper was obligated to walk down the carpet for press and photos, but Staples didn't appear to be in the mood to have so many cameras flashing in his face.
At one point, a photographer asked the 30-year-old to crack a smile for a picture, and with Staple's trademark dry humor, he replied, "Can't do it. That's racist." The comment caused Staples to chuckle while several press members roared in laughter.
Those itching for more of Staples' humor can tune into The Vince Staples Show on Netflix this week. Staples and Netflix originally announced the show in September 2022, and an official trailer finally droped last month.
The Netflix series is a fictionalized account of the rapper's life set in his actual hometown of Long Beach California. Staples stars in the show alongside Vanessa Bell Calloway, Andrea Ellsworth, Naté Jones, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg, and Myles Bullock.
Staples also serves as one of the show's executive producers alongside Kenya Barris, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth, and Calmatic.
In an interview with Rachael Evans for Complex Australia in 2022, Staples spoke positively about working with people who understood his vision.
"I'm surrounded by great people who have a lot of great ideas—it's a good situation to be in," he said.
The show comes out via Netflix on Feb. 15.