Vince Staples to Photographer Asking Him to Smile: 'Can't Do That, That's Racist'

Vince Staples smiles when Vince Staples wants to smile. That's the message the rapper sent after jokingly rejecting a photographer's request to flash his pearly whites on the red carpet for the premiere of his self-titled Netflix show.

The premiere took place on Monday in Los Angeles ahead of the show's debut on Feb. 15. In typical red carpet fashion, the rapper was obligated to walk down the carpet for press and photos, but Staples didn't appear to be in the mood to have so many cameras flashing in his face.

At one point, a photographer asked the 30-year-old to crack a smile for a picture, and with Staple's trademark dry humor, he replied, "Can't do it. That's racist." The comment caused Staples to chuckle while several press members roared in laughter.