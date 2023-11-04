2Pac Has Street Named After Him in Oakland, California

Tupac Shakur Way can be found on MacArthur Boulevard between Van Buren and Grand Avenue.

Nov 04, 2023
(Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
(Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Tupac Shakur has been immortalized with an official street named after him in Oakland, California, NBC Bay Area reports.

A ceremony was held on Friday for family, friends, and fans on MacArthur Boulevard between Van Buren and Grand Avenue. Pac had an extensive history with the city as he got his start in the music industry with Digital Underground, and Oakland was where the late rapper recorded his first album.

Eric Risberg / AP

A new sign is seen following a street renaming ceremony for Tupac Shakur in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. A stretch of street in Oakland was renamed for Shakur, 27 years after the killing of the hip-hop luminary. A section of Macarthur Boulevard near where he lived in the 1990s is now Tupac Shakur Way, after a ceremony that included his family members and Oakland native MC Hammer. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

"On these streets, you can't mention my brother's name if you are still taking a Black man's life," Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, who is Tupac's sister, said. "It's a moment that I know my brother would be proud of. Establishing love and peace in the Oakland community especially mattered to him. Being able to represent safety to his people mattered to him."

Councilmember Caroll Fife led the effort that was approved unanimously last year by the Oakland City Council. "The same things that made who Tupac was, what he was fighting for and trying to lift up through his music is what we are fighting for today," Fife said.

Sway Calloway added, "He's a leader, he's an innovator, his duality, his fight for the people. He stood 10 toes down, and the fight that he fought for us resonated all around the globe."

E-40 said, "He spoke up for our people, for our culture. He is the greatest rapper to ever did it, man. He did so much in so little time."

While Pac's memory is being honored in Oakland, his murder case may finally see an end with Duane "Keffe D" Davis currently facing charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon and intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang in the killing of the legendary artist.

Earlier this week, the Associated Press reported that Davis had pleaded not guilty to the 1996 murder of the legendary rapper. 

2PacOaklandCalifornia

Latest in Music