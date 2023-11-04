2Pac Has Street Named After Him in Oakland, California

"On these streets, you can't mention my brother's name if you are still taking a Black man's life," Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, who is Tupac's sister, said. "It's a moment that I know my brother would be proud of. Establishing love and peace in the Oakland community especially mattered to him. Being able to represent safety to his people mattered to him."

Councilmember Caroll Fife led the effort that was approved unanimously last year by the Oakland City Council. "The same things that made who Tupac was, what he was fighting for and trying to lift up through his music is what we are fighting for today," Fife said.

Sway Calloway added, "He's a leader, he's an innovator, his duality, his fight for the people. He stood 10 toes down, and the fight that he fought for us resonated all around the globe."

E-40 said, "He spoke up for our people, for our culture. He is the greatest rapper to ever did it, man. He did so much in so little time."

While Pac's memory is being honored in Oakland, his murder case may finally see an end with Duane "Keffe D" Davis currently facing charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon and intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang in the killing of the legendary artist.

Earlier this week, the Associated Press reported that Davis had pleaded not guilty to the 1996 murder of the legendary rapper.