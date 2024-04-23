Trippie Redd Says 'GOAT Clapback' Was Taking Producer Off MGK Collab After He Talked Sh*t

The producer claimed his beat placement was used for "the worst song I've ever heard."

Apr 23, 2024
Trippie Redd has crowned the greatest clapback of all time as the moment he removed a producer from his collaborative EP with Machine Gun Kelly last month after he trash-talked the record.

On the latest episode of Complex's GOAT Talk, Redd and MGK stopped by for a quick run of the game, where one of the questions was to name the GOAT hater clapback. While Machine Gun Kelly said he gave up on responding to people who criticize him, Redd recalled the recent instance where producer Kaixan claimed their alleged beat placement on the March joint project genre:sadboy would be part of "the worst song I've ever heard."

"Mine is somebody had tried to say that they had a placement on our album, and that they were so furious that they were on the album, they thought it was going to be trash," Redd said. "So I was like, you know what, you're off the album. You're not on the album today."

MGK added, "Yeah, unfortunately, this will be the biggest moment that you ever had in your life. You piece of shit."

The situation between Kaixan and the genre:sadboy duo got heated last month as both sides went back and forth on X, formerly Twitter, over the beat placement. Some fans believed the argument to be a publicity stunt.

Tweet announcing song by Machine Gun Kelly &amp; Trippie Redd, users express excitement for its release
X
Two Twitter posts: Trippie Redd thanks someone for album news. Machine Gun Kelly comments on music placement
X

At one point, the producer shared an image of "rollout instructions" for the album, which Trippie later responded to and slammed as "fake ass shit" made by the producer.

