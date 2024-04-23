Trippie Redd Says 'GOAT Clapback' Was Taking Producer Off MGK Collab After He Talked Sh*t

Trippie Redd has crowned the greatest clapback of all time as the moment he removed a producer from his collaborative EP with Machine Gun Kelly last month after he trash-talked the record.

On the latest episode of Complex's GOAT Talk, Redd and MGK stopped by for a quick run of the game, where one of the questions was to name the GOAT hater clapback. While Machine Gun Kelly said he gave up on responding to people who criticize him, Redd recalled the recent instance where producer Kaixan claimed their alleged beat placement on the March joint project genre:sadboy would be part of "the worst song I've ever heard."

"Mine is somebody had tried to say that they had a placement on our album, and that they were so furious that they were on the album, they thought it was going to be trash," Redd said. "So I was like, you know what, you're off the album. You're not on the album today."

MGK added, "Yeah, unfortunately, this will be the biggest moment that you ever had in your life. You piece of shit."