MGK and Trippie Redd Get Into It With Producer Who Claimed Beat Was Set to Be in 'Worst Song I’ve Ever Heard'

Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd, now mere hours away from rolling out their joint project genre:sadboy, recently got into it with a producer who said their alleged beat placement on the album would be part of “the worst song I’ve ever heard.”

There's a good chance you're already privy to the tweet in question, which saw @kaixan2k telling followers they had "just learned" of their placement on the release.

"[T]he way I just learned I have a beat placement in this this morning and I know it's bout to be the worst song I've ever heard," the Twitter user wrote, later noting that they "rarely produce."