MGK and Trippie Redd Get Into It With Producer Who Claimed Beat Was Set to Be in 'Worst Song I’ve Ever Heard'

According to Trippie, the beat placement in question has been removed from his and MGK's new album, out Friday.

Mar 28, 2024
Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd, now mere hours away from rolling out their joint project genre:sadboy, recently got into it with a producer who said their alleged beat placement on the album would be part of “the worst song I’ve ever heard.”

There's a good chance you're already privy to the tweet in question, which saw @kaixan2k telling followers they had "just learned" of their placement on the release.

"[T]he way I just learned I have a beat placement in this this morning and I know it's bout to be the worst song I've ever heard," the Twitter user wrote, later noting that they "rarely produce."

Both Trippie and MGK ultimately caught wind of this, though it was the former who engaged in the vast majority of responses. Namely, Trippie informed the producer they had now been "removed from the album." As MGK explained whilst employing the clown face emoji, this individual had "played himself for twitter likes."

It's at this point that a claim of having been "paid in advance" was made, although Trippie later disputed this.

From there, @kaixan2k clarified that their issue was not with Trippie, specifically, and asked that anyone following this mini-debacle to "please redirect Trippie hate" to MGK instead.

Meanwhile, MGK rejoined the discussion once more, albeit briefly and textlessly. As seen below, the Tickets to My Downfall artist simply shared a GIF of himself saying, "You're maaaaad."

Deeper into the back-and-forth, the would-be genre:sadboy producer shared a purported image of "rollout instructions" for the album, including their original tweet. Trippie later responded to the image, slamming it as "fake ass shit" made by the producer. Trippie has also pushed for proof of the aforementioned payment, at one point offering to double the alleged amount if proven.

