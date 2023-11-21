T.I. Says He Could See Son King Playing Him in His Biopic: ‘He Can Do Anything He Puts His Mind To’

T.I. and his son King believe a biopic of the rapper starring his eldest son with Tiny could happen.

During a panel at ComplexCon 2023 , the Harris boys reflected on a movie based on the rapper’s life. Since King looks somewhat like his dad and shares his mannerisms, some believe that he would be the best choice to play him.

“I mean, I can see it 'cause they say I act just like him,” King said. “They say I’m just a little paler than him.”

The audience laughed in unison, with T.I. adding that his son is “translucent” and that King can honestly do any role if he focuses.

“I think he can do anything he puts his mind to,” Tip said. “He just has to get over his own limitations of himself. I think anything he puts his mind to, he can do it if he wants to do it.”