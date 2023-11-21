T.I. Says He Could See Son King Playing Him in His Biopic: ‘He Can Do Anything He Puts His Mind To’

T.I. and his son King believe a biopic of the rapper starring his eldest son with Tiny could happen.
During a panel at ComplexCon 2023, the Harris boys reflected on a movie based on the rapper’s life. Since King looks somewhat like his dad and shares his mannerisms, some believe that he would be the best choice to play him.
“I mean, I can see it 'cause they say I act just like him,” King said. “They say I’m just a little paler than him.”
The audience laughed in unison, with T.I. adding that his son is “translucent” and that King can honestly do any role if he focuses.
“I think he can do anything he puts his mind to,” Tip said. “He just has to get over his own limitations of himself. I think anything he puts his mind to, he can do it if he wants to do it.”
This isn’t the first time the Atlanta rap legend made fun of his son. During a visit to The Baller Alert Show, Tip roasted his son alongside the show crew for his shiny, white teeth.
One of the hosts asked King about his teeth and before he could answer, Tip chimed in, saying, "Well, the tooth of the matter is,” which caused everyone to laugh. King was then hit with insults from everyone in the room, calling him "Toothpac Shakur," "Queen Lateethfah," "Teethy Boi 2 Chainz," and more.
T.I. has been busy promoting his new film Da'Partments, which is out now. The film explores the connections between the "everyday struggles of the underprivileged and the enchantment hidden within an apartment complex." Check out the trailer below.