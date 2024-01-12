Stunna Girl Mad at Ciara for Not Clearing “Goodies” Sample for Her Single: ‘These Old Hoes Be Hating'

Stunna Girl has called out Ciara for not clearing the "Goodies" sample for the West Coast native's latest record, "Stand Up."
On Thursday, Stunna took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent her frustrations with the R&B singer. Stunna had released the track last week but would take it down days later due to Ciara not clearing the sample. According to Stunna, Ciara is acting as if she made the beat and heard that her team reached out to stop the song from getting cleared, an interesting move given so many people have used the beat.
"I literally hate when producers use samples," she said. "These artists be actin like they made the beat it's so many people that used that beat but @ciara team writing me saying she personally contacted them about me. But anytime I done used a beat that was sampled by a white artist they didn't give af."
A fan reached out and told Stunna that Ciara had to make money off the sample, too. Another said Ciara can't be serious when she's always preaching "girl code."
"She better go moonwalk thru some venues & leave me tf alone," Stunna said while adding, "That girl code sh*t be fake These old hos be hating."
Stunna later returned with another tweet explaining why she made the sample clearance issue public, saying, "I don't care about what some random people on the net gotta say cuz y'all was the same people saying this lady was a man for years shoulda came to her defense then when she needed y'all the most y'all switch up like the season lol I own my music I can drop whenever I want."
She continued, "I'll be onto the next song not givin af I only posted that cuz my supporters wanted to know what happened & y'all don't know how these people be moving behind closed doors."
A few years ago, Ciara spoke about the opportunity of owning her own masters under her record label Beauty Marks Entertainment.
"It's an incredible chapter," she said at the time. "It's pretty cool to know you're out here running around and hustlin' and bustlin' and you're not only performing songs you wrote, but you also own the masters to those songs."
"I used to dream about that while being signed to a label," she shares. "I was like, the day that I get a chance, I want to own my own masters. I want to do it differently. Because after a while you kind of get frustrated with having to go through the same process — when you believe in something, when you have a vision for it, but the person who makes the decisions doesn't share the same vision. When I got the chance, I actually wasn't even planning on doing it in that moment."
Ciara also just found out she's related to Derek Jeter in an episode of PBS' Finding Your Roots. The episode kicked off the tenth season of the show hosted by Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Ciara was surprised to find out that she and Jeter were related. When told that Jeter was indeed her "DNA cousin," Ciara continued to express shock. "You are kidding me!" she said. "Derek Jeter! That's crazy."