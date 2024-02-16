Snoop Dogg Mourns Loss of Younger Brother in Heartfelt Post

Snoop Dogg's younger brother, Bing Worthington, has passed away at the age of 44.
The West Coast rap legend took to Instagram on Friday to honor his late brother, who was his half-sibling on his mother's side and served as his tour manager. In a series of posts, Snoop showed pictures of his brother in happier times, posing with other siblings and their mother, who passed away in 2021.
"@badabing33 always made us laugh 💙🙏🏾😢 u bac with moms," Snoop wrote under a video of himself and Bing hanging with others in a cemetery. In the photo of Bing and his mother, Snoop wrote, "@badabing33 bac wit momma 😢🙏🏾💖😔. 🕊️"
Some of Snoop's peers sent their best wishes to him and his family on Instagram with comments under the photos of his brother. "My condolences, bro," D-Nice wrote. Tyrese Gibson said, "🙏 stay strong big bro…. I'm sorry this happened….. Prayers love and light to you and your family….." while Tamar Braxton added, "💔💔💔 sorry for all your Loss Brother."
In addition to working with Snoop Dogg on the road, Bing was also a rapper in the group called Lifestyle. They released various albums and had a song placement in the soundtrack for Van Wilder 2, however, Bing knew he wanted to work behind the scenes.
"I started from the bottom, I ain't just become the tour manager, I was just the road guy. I worked my way to the top," Worthington told Vice in 2016. "Even though I'm [Snoop's] brother he didn't give me a top-ranked position. You can't just become a president without knowing anything about being the president. You have to learn."