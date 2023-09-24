Here Are the First-Week Numbers for Rod Wave's 'Nostalgia'

Rod Wave has his third consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 thanks to his latest effort, Nostalgia, topping the charts.

The album was released on September 15 and earned 137,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. last week while also marking his biggest debut yet, according to Billboard.

Of Nostalgia's 137,000 equivalent album units earned, 135,000 were SEA units, 1,500 were digital download album sales, and 500 were TEA units. Wave took the top spot with his last two albums, Beautiful Mind in 2022 and Soulfly, which was released in 2021. He's also the only other artist than Taylor Swift to have a No. 1 album in each of the last three years.

Nostalgia came equipped with 19 tracks with features from 21 Savage and Sadie Jean. Wave also released four singles ahead of its release. The first was "Fight the Feeling" in March, with "Call Your Friends," "Come See Me," and "Boyz Don't Cry" following right after.

Meanwhile, Olivio Rodrigo's Guts fell to the No. 2 spot with 134,000 copies earned, while Zach Bryan's self-titled album stayed at No. 3 with 79,000 copies. Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time also stayed put in the No. 4 slot, with 76,000 copies moved. SZA's SOS came in at No. 5 with 53,000 copies, while Travis Scott's Utopia fell to the No. 6 spot with 47,000 copies earned.

Rod Wave is also embarking on his Nostalgia Tour starting on October 19 and running up until December 18. Joining Wave on tour are several special guests, including Ari Lennox, G. Herbo, Toosii, and Eelmatic.