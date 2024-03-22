Watch Rick Ross in Custom Mask Mimicking His Own Face

There's no word on what Ross plans to do with the mask, but fans can expect him to make good use of it on his Instagram Stories.

In other news, Ross recently called a watch expert named Nico Leonard van der Horst, who claimed his $3 million Audemars Piguet is fake. Ross jumped on his Instagram story and let van der Horst hear a mouthful.

"For the little fat guy in the one-cubicle office speaking on watches, speaking on Rick Ross and his Audemars, it's unbelievable isn't it, fat guy? Little piglet," he said. "'Oh, Those emeralds are so rare. It would be so hard for a Black man to obtain such a rare timepiece.' It's a simple feat for a boss. Now, stay out of grown folks' business, little piglet. Get outta that one-cubicle office and go and see the world. You on Rozay dick."

The rapper then showed off a few of his luxury cars in his driveway while continuing to call van der Horst a "piglet" and making donkey sounds. It's important to note that Ross didn't confirm if his timepiece was real or fake.

In his video, van der Horst claimed Ross' watch wasn't real since it's not easy finding those stones and asked why someone like him would be wearing fraudulent pieces.

"Unfortunately it's fake," van der Horst said in his video. "Why are you flaunting fake watches? There's only one of these watches in the world at 41 mill, and there's another one at 37. There's more coming in the future, but because of the complexity and the difficulty to find these stones, there's currently only one of them in the world."