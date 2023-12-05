Rick Ross Responds to 50 Cent Trolling First-Week Numbers for Meek Mill Collab Album

50 Cent has seemingly rekindled his beef with Rick Ross by criticizing his low album sales for the Meek Mill collaborative album Too Good To Be True, and Rozay has responded.

On Monday, 50 shared a recap video from his The Final Lap Tour, and in it, he appeared to diss Ross and Mill's new album Too Good to Be True, which reportedly sold around 31,000 albums in its first week.

"If you sell 31,009 CDs, I shouldn't talk to you," 50 says in one part of the clip. He captioned the post, "31,009 the first week," along with a laughing emoji.

The Biggest Boss caught wind of the statement and dished out one of his own with a video of himself addressing 50's diss. According to Rozay, 50 wouldn't dare say anything about him, especially when his current lady, Cuban Link, is allegedly a part of Dreamchasers.

"Just got a DM say, 'Rozay, we believe 50 Cent just made a comment about you online,'" Ross said in the video. "I seen it, and I said, 'Y'all don't know 50 Cent like I do. He wouldn't do that.' For one, his b***h Dreamchasers. She been a Dreamchasers b***h for many years, still is. That's when she told me I was her favorite."

He continued: "For two, n***a, we been rich. We still getting money. Them n***as was laughing at my first-week sales. Them n***as was doing a million and I did 150, 180 and they was laughing but... You smell that saltwater, right? Don't let them n***as trick you."