Michigan Rapper Gmac Cash Flames City's New Landmark on "Detroit Sign" Diss Track: 'You Can Take It Back'

A rapper in Detroit isn't happy with the city installing a new sign that welcomed people into the Motor City, and he released a diss song to express his feelings.
On Wednesday, Gmac Cash released a new record titled "Detroit Sign" alongside a music video where he dragged the city for the sign and how it looked. The sign is located along I-94 and has left Detroit natives split in their feelings towards it, but Cash is making it clear the city can go ahead and remove it altogether.
"One thing I'ma do, I'ma state the facts (Facts) / This ain't the sign that we ordered, you can take it back (Bitch) / Like, here we go, thinkin' we about to get some shit (For real) / Nah, they done ordered us a sign off fuckin' Wish (Man)," Cash raps. "Now, I was lookin' at this shit, I was like, 'Damn' (Damn) / You prolly not gon' see this shit when you on a plane (For real) / All I wanna know, how much we paid for this? (How much?) / 'Cause, real talk, man, shit, I could've made this shit (I could've)."
In a conversation with Vulture, Cash said he wrote the song in five minutes and he wanted to be different from other artists in the city. This isn't the first time he's done this either. In 2022, he released "Giant Slide," a song that criticized an amusement park attraction, and "Potholes" in 2019 which took shots at the city's poor roads.
It's worth noting that one of the tweets sharing Gmac's "Detroit Sign" track has over 9.9 million views and 128,000 likes at the time of this writing.
In February, city officials said the structure would be similar to the iconic Hollywood sign in California and various renderings showed natives it was going to be huge. However, the final product was very different from what was first promoted.
Earlier this week, the city of Detroit tweeted out from its official X account that construction on the sign was finished. According to the tweet, "Detroit's new Gateway sign will welcome residents and visitors to the city" and it consists of "eight-foot-tall letters, mounted on two-foot-tall concrete blocks."