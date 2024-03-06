Nelly Claims From 1999 to 2010 Was ‘Toughest Era in Hip-Hop Ever’ to Succeed

Nelly has claimed hip-hop in the 2000s was the most challenging era to succeed in.

During his visit to The Shop, the St. Louis native reflected on how the Grammys needed to do right by artists and how tough it was to get recognized around the time he emerged in 2000. Nelly came onto the scene like a bat out of hell with his debut album Country Grammar, which spawned three top 20 Billboard Hot 100 singles, and he had a strong argument for best new artist.

However, as Nelly explained on The Shop, he wasn't even nominated in that category at the Grammys, which Alicia Keys won. Pair that with Nelly competing with rap titans such as Jay-Z, Eminem, DMX, and more in the hip-hop space, and you have the context behind his statement.

"You gotta understand, my era of music was the toughest era in hip-hop ever. Ever!" said Nelly. "When I put out songs, I had to go against DMX, JAY-Z, Eminem, Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Luda – all of us are fighting for one spot. So from 99 to like 2008, 10? It's the hardest era ever."