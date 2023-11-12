Nas' 'Paid in Full' Audition Surfaces

An old video of Nas auditioning for the role of Rico in the film Paid in Full has surfaced online.

The clip found its way online earlier this week and showed the Queensbridge native reading Rico’s lines from the 2002 cult classic. The character was originally played by Cam’ron, whose performance was beloved by many.

People on social media had various responses to the grainy clip, especially because Nas was embroiled in a bitter feud with Jay-Z. Paid in Full was produced by Jay-Z and Damon Dash, however, the audition happened sometime in 2001, a few months before.