Megan Thee Stallion Hints at Ex Pardison Fontaine's Infidelity in New Song, "Cobra"

This article contains mentions of self-harm and suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

Megan Thee Stallion came out swinging with her first solo single of 2023, "Cobra." Following her intensely personal 2022 record Traumazine, her latest single seems to hint at one of the reasons why she ended things with Pardison Fontaine.

In the explosive second verse of her new single, she recalls the moment she caught her partner cheating: "Pulled up, caught him cheatin'/ Gettin' his d*ck sucked in the same spot I'm sleepin'"

The Houston rapper confirmed her relationship with Pardi back in 2021 and the pair dated for over two years, eventually breaking up in 2023. Although neither have officially confirmed the split, a clip of him performing a spoken word poem went viral and people assumed it was about Meg.