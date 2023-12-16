Meek Mill Starts Crying During Pennsylvania Probation Bill Signing

Meek Mill was hit with a rush of emotion when he cried over the passing of Probation Reform Bill SB838 in Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, Meek represented the REFORM Alliance alongside Michael Rubin as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed the bill inside Philly's National Constitution Center. The bill reduces the chances for those on probation to be sent back to jail for minor offenses.

At the signing, Meek took the podium to share a few words about the probation reform bill and revealed he was breaking the law by taking his kid to school in New Jersey while on probation.