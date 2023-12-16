Meek Mill Starts Crying During Pennsylvania Probation Bill Signing

Meek Mill was hit with a rush of emotion when he cried over the passing of Probation Reform Bill SB838 in Pennsylvania.
On Thursday, Meek represented the REFORM Alliance alongside Michael Rubin as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed the bill inside Philly's National Constitution Center. The bill reduces the chances for those on probation to be sent back to jail for minor offenses.
At the signing, Meek took the podium to share a few words about the probation reform bill and revealed he was breaking the law by taking his kid to school in New Jersey while on probation.
"I don't want to get emotional because it's a lot," Meek said as he began wiping tears from his eyes. "You don't have to clap 'cause I'm at a point in my life like we all grew up in the streets, and we try to be better, but they labeled us felons and sent us back to jail. I had to fight against that the whole time to gain my respect and be who I am today, and I'm proud of that."
Meek, Rubin, and the REFORM Alliance had been working on getting the bill passed for over five years. Once footage of Meek's speech hit the internet, the rapper took to his own social media page to reflect on the tears he shed after the bill was passed.
According to the Philly native, he couldn't explain why he got so emotional. He also shared several other posts from the event, where he posed for pictures with various officials.
"I don't know how I cried on the news I ain't even cry in my cell! I needed that," Meek tweeted.
Meek showed more support for what had been accomplished with the passing of the bill via his X account, where he reposted a photo from the event with the caption: "I need a dream Chasers academy."
Meek was one of the 369 Pennsylvanians granted a pardon by Governor Tom Wolf in January. In 2008, the rapper had received probation for drug and firearms charges, and almost a decade later, he was sentenced to two-to-four years in prison for violating that probation. After spending nearly five months behind bars, Meek Mill was released in 2018.