Lil Kim Says Pre-Sales of Her Upcoming Memoir Will Surpass The Bible

Lil Kim is so confident in her memoir that she believes it's going to record record sales numbers and sell more than the Holy Bible.

During an Instagram Live session earlier in the week, the Queen Bee claimed that her new book The Queen Bee is so good that she'll sell more copies than the sacred text.

"When we post our pre-sales, we be surpassing the Bible," Kim said. "And that's crazy. And the thing is, it's like the Bible, like I don't take that lightly. I already know that. But it's like some crazy shit going on behind the scenes."