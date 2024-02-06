News of Lil Jon’s Meditation Album Has People Remixing His Iconic Phrases: 'Snap Yo Fingers, Take a Breath’

Lil Jon has a new guided meditation album on the way, and fans have gone to X, formerly Twitter, to ponder what the project will sound like.

Shortly after TMZ reported that the Atlanta legend is gearing up to drop a guided meditation album, folks took to social media with all sorts of hilarious responses. The 53-year-old became known for his loud phrases and bumping music, so a project about meditation is pretty foreign to Lil Jon's catalog.

People on Twitter changed up some of his iconic lyrics with verses more in line with meditation while others used his iconiniconic phrases such as "OKAY" to imitate Lil Jon giving instructions.

"Ok k k now shawty stretch ya left arm to the window and your right leg to the wall ..," one person wrote. Another joked, "Breathe in. Breathe out. You're going to be OKAYYY."

A third person tweeted, "Snap ya fingers…take a breath…go ahead release that stress."