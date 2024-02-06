Lil Jon Reportedly Readying Guided Meditation Album

Lil Jon, the producer extraordinaire who helped Crunk reach airwaves across the U.S., will reportedly be giving the people what they've been clamoring for... a guided meditation album?

The welcome news arrived via TMZ, which reports that Jon has been on a fitness journey as of late and feels that a guided meditation album is the way to go for his next creative endeavor.

The publication also reports that Jon is getting ready to drop the 10-track project on February 16. While not confirmed, there's speculation that the producer and rapper will join Usher during the singer's Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will take place on Sunday, February 11.

Jon is of course known for a dizzying number of hits: "Salt Shaker", "Get Low", "Lovers and Friends" featuring Usher and Ludacris, Usher's "Yeah!," "Turn Down for What," "Snap Yo Fingers", "Damn!", "Goodies," "Cyclone", and my personal favorite, the wondrously titled "Freek-a-Leek."