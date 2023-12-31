Kid Capri Announces He's Cancer Free: 'God is Great!'

Kid Capri has announced he is cancer-free following a private battle with the disease.
The 56-year-old took to his Instagram on Saturday to let fans know he was putting up a fight against cancer and beat it during the holiday season. According to Capri, he had two different surgeries but didn't want to put his business out there. He did all this while also handling different projects for hip-hop's 50th anniversary.
"God is great! 3 days ago, I found out that I'm cancer free! Been dealing with it all year while I was doing everything I was doing for hip hop 50," he said. "I had 2 surgeries and never said anything publicly about what I was going through, I'm not an attention whore, so I didn't want to say anything, so that it didn't look like i wanted pitty."
He continued, "But now that it's over, I figure I let my fans and friends know, I'm very happy, this year I did a lot, but come 2024, I'm getting even crazier than I did in 2023!! Thank you God!"
Dealing with cancer while running several projects for hip-hop's 50th birthday is nothing new for Capri. In an interview with UPROXX in July, he reflected on what keeps him going at 56 years of age.
"I genuinely love what I do. I know that me being a DJ in this business was always an uphill battle," he said. "They always look at DJs as the bottom of the totem pole, except when hip-hop first started. DJs were the front guy; records came in, and the rapper had to be the front guy."
He added, "They pushed the DJs to the back. So that's when I became my own one-man band and didn't need anybody in front of me. I could do every myself and I just needed the world to see it."