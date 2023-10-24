Kevin Gates Criticized for Teaching 10-Year-Old Daughter How to Drive Without Seatbelt

Gates had more to say in the IG post’s caption, writing, “When you love what you have – you have everything you need. These moments are the ones worth more than anything to a Father #islah says I’m a pretty [face with sunglasses emoji] cool dad – I love you all.”

The wholesome moment was too pleasant with some fans as Gates drew some criticism given how young Islah is driving a vehicle without wearing a seat belt.

“This cool and all but bra put her seatbelt on,” one person wrote. Another said, “Very proud! But teach her to use the seatbelt! Could save her life!”

A third person added, “No seatbelt tho?!, as much as I rock with you I don’t agree… That’s your little one, your lineage.”

However, some supported the rapper in living up to his role as a dad and called out those who probably don’t drive with a seatbelt anyway.

“This is def a dads job! Mama don’t have noooo nerves left for that level of woosaaaaa lol,” one person said. Another wrote, “Yesss!!! Like father, like daughter….EXCELLENCE… gooo my two babies! Step on it Queen Islah.”