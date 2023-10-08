Kevin Gates Spits in Pregnant Woman's Mouth at Show

Kevin Gates once again shocked people with his suggestive on-stage antics by spitting into a woman's mouth at a recent show.
Over the weekend, footage from a Kevin Gates concert surfaced online, showing the rapper inviting a fan on stage to participate in the sensual act. In the video, Gates grabbed the woman's hand and walked her to a chair in the middle of the stage.
The woman sat down, and the 37-year-old stood behind her as she moved her head back. Gates grabbed her chin and told her to "open her mouth" as he released a spitball from his grill. The loogie landed in her mouth, and she appeared to enjoy it as Gates wiped off any remaining saliva that didn't reach her mouth.
The audience wasted no time showing how disgusted they were as several groans and "ewws" were heard in the background of the video. Despite the high level of freak that Gates showed on stage that night, it wasn't the first time he displayed that side of himself.
Earlier this year during an interview with the Fancy Talk Show podcast, Gates opened up about his love for women urinating in his mouth while having sex.
"I love for a woman to piss in my mouth. That's beautiful," he said. "I had a woman pee in a cup while we were driving and I drunk it because it was nothing — I was so infatuated with this woman to where it was just nothing about her that was nasty. And then, she's super clean. She like me. She drink nothing but water all day, so, her piss ain't got no taste."