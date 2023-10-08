Kevin Gates Spits in Pregnant Woman's Mouth at Show

Kevin Gates once again shocked people with his suggestive on-stage antics by spitting into a woman's mouth at a recent show.

Over the weekend, footage from a Kevin Gates concert surfaced online, showing the rapper inviting a fan on stage to participate in the sensual act. In the video, Gates grabbed the woman's hand and walked her to a chair in the middle of the stage.

The woman sat down, and the 37-year-old stood behind her as she moved her head back. Gates grabbed her chin and told her to "open her mouth" as he released a spitball from his grill. The loogie landed in her mouth, and she appeared to enjoy it as Gates wiped off any remaining saliva that didn't reach her mouth.