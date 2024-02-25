JPEGMAFIA Lobs Insults at an Unbothered Freddie Gibbs in Wild Rant: 'Your Daddy a Cop'

JPEGMAFIA has made it clear he is not friends with Freddie Gibbs, and the latter doesn't seem to be bothered by it one bit.

On Friday, JPEG took to his X page, formerly Twitter, to tear into Gibbs in a series of since-deleted tweets. The two were recently featured on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's latest album, Vultures 1, with JPEG tweeting over Gibbs' involvement in the record only days before he met Ye to work on what would be his contributions to the collaborative album.

According to JPEG, he and Gibbs were staying at the same hotel and let fans know the Gary, Indiana native wasn't a true gangster.

"Never got shot at and did nothing, never got beat up, never spread my ass online, baby got no dick dent. I guess im the gansta now," Mafia said in his opening tweets. "And we at the same hotel this n***a so pussy lmao. Bald head pussy bitch ima fuck ya mamma n***a. Cry harder."

He continued, "N***a dressed like cult member. Not a gang member. Wheres the gangsta shit? Why your daddy a cop. Why your baby got a Dick dent? Whos really corny? Gang member?...You know when n***as got a cop for a dad it negates the gangsta shit they say? Right? Ima call your dead dad and make him arrest your pussy ass."